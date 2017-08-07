More financial support for Home Team scholars from MHA

SINGAPORE- Starting in 2017, the scholarship and sponsorship framework of the Ministry of Home Affair's (MHA) Study Award scheme will be expanded.

Scholars who are studying a directly related subject, such as criminology, will see their scholarship cover 80 per cent of their course fees, up from the previous 50 per cent.

Those studying courses indirectly relevant to their specific job scope, such as language studies, will enjoy a 50 per cent subsidy - the first time such courses are included in the scheme.

The move was announced during the MHA's scholarship and sponsorship presentation ceremony on Monday (Aug 7).

This year (2017), a total of 205 scholarships, sponsorships and study awards were given.

Second Minister for Home Affairs Desmond Lee, who presented the awards, said: "As security threats continue to evolve, more is demanded of our officers - our officers must adapt, the Home Team must adapt.

"Without the officers, Home Team's transformation cannot succeed... we will continue to emphasise the improvement of (their) capabilities."