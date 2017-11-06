More child porn being hosted in Singapore cyberspace

More photos and videos of children being sexually assaulted are emerging in Singapore's cyberspace.

Singapore-hosted webpages containing such images almost doubled in the first 10 months of this year to 412, Britain-based charity Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) found. This is up from 211 last year.

The development has perturbed experts who say that an attraction to child pornography could lead to paedophilia if not treated. Last year, the Ministry of Social and Family Development investigated 107 cases of sexual abuse involving children, up from 82 in 2015. In most cases, the perpetrator was a family member.

Separately, a new book, Survivors: Breaking The Silence On Child Sexual Abuse, will be launched on Nov 15.

