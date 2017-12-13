More cases of falling windows this year

Instances of windows falling have hit a five-year high, with 50 this year, up from 46 last year. Half were sliding windows and most of the remainder were casement windows.

Most of the sliding windows detached as they did not have proper safety features to keep them in their tracks, while most of the casement windows that fell were fitted with aluminium rivets that had corroded.

It has been a requirement since 2004 for all casement windows to have stainless steel rivets.

The Building and Construction Authority and the Housing Board have reminded home owners to maintain their windows every six months.

