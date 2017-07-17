More areas for youth to volunteer abroad: National Youth Council

Singaporean youth will get more chances to volunteer overseas through opportunities provided by the National Youth Council (NYC) and an enhanced Youth Expedition Programme (YEP).

There will now be 6,000 volunteering and engagement opportunities offered in Asia each year, up from the yearly 4,000, said NYC chief executive officer David Chua at the launch of Youth Corps Singapore's YEP photojournalism exhibition yesterday.

Mr Chua said he hoped the exhibition - a ground-up initiative that showcased contributions by young people to the community and the region - would encourage others to step out of their comfort zones and head overseas to explore opportunities and learn more about their Singapore identity.

Minister for Education (Higher Education and Skills) Ong Ye Kung, who was the guest of honour at the exhibition, also stressed the importance of ground-up youth-led initiatives at a separate event - the launch of the People's Association Youth Movement (PAYM) Loves Red campaign - earlier yesterday.

The MP for Sembawang GRC and Second Minister for Defence said the campaign, which is spearheaded by PA's Youth Executive Committees, highlighted youth who have taken a step to build a closely knit community and would help foster patriotism.

The campaign also celebrates Singapore's 52nd birthday. It will run for the next two months and comprises over 70 projects. One project, an Amazing Race-style event yesterday, saw 150 participants playing games related to Singapore's identity and heritage.

The campaign also aims to give youth an opportunity to show their national pride. Other projects include home refurbishment for the disadvantaged, and a food collection and distribution drive. Said Mr Ong: "If we are confident and proud of who we are as Singaporeans, we will be able to stand fast and resolute in the face of adversity. "