More aged 60 and above tying the knot again

The yearning for romance and companionship never quite goes away, and as men and women live longer, healthier and more active lives, more are tying the knot again after losing a spouse to death or divorce.

Last year, 470 men aged 60 and older got married, nearly double the 236 a decade ago. They made up 1.7 per cent of all grooms last year, up from 1 per cent in 2006.

Far fewer women in the same age group tied the knot, with 95 aged 60 and older marrying last year - which is still more than double the 38 in 2006. These older women made up 0.3 per cent of all brides, up from 0.2 per cent in 2006.

At least eight in 10 older brides and grooms were widowed or divorced, according to the Marriages and Divorces Statistics 2016.

