Monster Jam Singapore makes roaring debut at National Stadium

SINGAPORE - Mr Rashid Abdul Hamid has seen them execute gravity-defying stunts, including jumps and flip-overs, on television since he was in primary school. And over the years, the security coordinator dreamt of getting up close to his favourite monster trucks and their drivers.

Now 29, Mr Rashid was brimming with excitement as he turned up on Saturday afternoon at the National Stadium for Monster Jam Singapore, the world's biggest monster truck tour.

Making its first appearance in Singapore, the mega motorsport event from the United States will feature 10 of the most high-profile trucks in the scene, including four-time Monster Jam World Finals champion Grave Digger, 11-time world champion Max-DTM, El Toro Loco and Monster Mutt Dalmatia.

A Monster Jam truck measures about 3.2m tall, 3.7m wide, 5.2m long and weighs at least 2,000kg.

Said Mr Rashid, who also has a Pit Party ticket that allows him early access to see the monster trucks up close: "I've watched them since primary school and my favourite truck has always been Grave Digger. I never expected that they would be in Singapore one day, as I didn't think we had the venue for it.

"I'm looking forward to meeting the drivers of Grave Digger and getting some pictures and autographs. It's a dream come true for me."

Related Story What it is like to drive a monster truck

Related Story Living with a Monster

The Grave Digger - a neon green and black truck with skulls, flames and graves on it - is driven by 39-year-old Jon Zimmer.

Mr Rashid's 28-year-old wife, Ms Norashilah Istaman, added: "We love to watch the action and seeing them do the flips and stunts. It's very creative."

During the 2 1/2 hour show, which will begin at about 7pm, the drivers will use the vehicles to carry out jumps, doughnuts (where the truck spins in circles) and flip-overs, with the roof of the car on the ground and wheels in the air.

Anticipation was in the air when The Straits Times was at the National Stadium at about 2pm, with a long queue snaking in front of Gate 3 for entry into the Pit Party experience.

The event proved to be hit among families and couples, and people of all ages.

Also a huge fan of the Grave Digger is three-year-old Ryan Tan. His father, Mr M. K. Tan, 37, who works at a consulting firm, said that getting up close to the monster trucks will be an experience to remember for them.

Said Mr Tan, who bought two Pit Party passes: "Ryan has been a fan since he saw it on television about a year ago. He has been so excited about it the past few days and this morning, he kept asking when we would go for the show.

"He also brought his Grave Digger and Max-DTM collectible trucks, hoping to get autographs."

Brothers Rihan Deen, 21 and Riyaz Deen, 24 told The Straits Times that when they first heard about the event, they bought their tickets without hesitation.

"(It takes us back to) our childhood. If you put big trucks and stunts together, you'll definitely have us (there)," said Mr Rihan, a full-time national serviceman. "This is also the first time that Monster Jam is in Singapore, so we knew we had to be here. We don't know when we'll get the chance to see them again."

Leasing executive Joey Ang, 38, bought special access tickets for herself and 10 other family members, including her seven-year-old son, her cousins and their children.

She said: "We thought that this was something different for the family to do together. We are curious to see just how big the trucks are, and as for the boys, this is definitely something they're excited about."