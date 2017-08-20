Monster Jam makes roaring debut in S'pore

Mr Rashid Abdul Hamid has seen them execute gravity-defying stunts on TV since he was in primary school. And over the years, he has dreamed of getting up close to his favourite monster trucks and their drivers.

Yesterday afternoon, the security coordinator, now 29, got his wish when he went to the National Stadium for Monster Jam, the world's biggest monster truck tour.

Making its first appearance in Singapore, the mega motorsport event from the United States featured 10 of the most high-profile trucks on the scene, including four-time Monster Jam World Finals champion Grave Digger, 11-time world champion Max-D, El Toro Loco and Monster Mutt Dalmatian.

A Monster Jam truck measures about 3.2m tall, 3.7m wide and 5.2m long. It weighs at least 2,000kg.

Mr Rashid, who had a Pit Party ticket that allowed him early access to see the monster trucks up close, said: "My favourite truck has always been Grave Digger. I'm looking forward to meeting the drivers and getting some pictures and autographs."

The Grave Digger - a neon green and black truck with images of skulls, flames and graves on it - is driven by 39-year-old Jon Zimmer.

During the 21/2 hour show, the drivers used the vehicles to carry out jumps, doughnuts (where the truck spins in circles) and flip-overs, with the roof of the truck on the ground and wheels in the air.

The event was a hit among families and people of all ages.

Another huge fan of the Grave Digger is three-year-old Ryan Tan. His father, Mr M. K. Tan, 37, who works at a consulting firm, said: "Ryan has been a fan since he saw it on TV about a year ago. He brought his Grave Digger and Max-D collectible trucks, hoping to get autographs."

Brothers Rihan Deen, 21 and Riyaz Deen, 24, did not hesitate to get their tickets when they first heard that the event was coming to town. "(It takes us back to) our childhood. If you put big trucks and stunts together, you'll definitely find us (there)," Mr Rihan, a full-time national serviceman, told The Sunday Times.

"We don't know when we'll get the chance to see them again."

Leasing executive Joey Ang, 38, bought special access tickets for herself and 10 family members, including her seven-year-old son, her cousins and their children.

She said: "We thought that this was something different for the family to do together."



ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



Monster stunts thrill the crowd

Monster truck Max-D, short for Maximum Destruction, wowing the crowd with a gravity-defying stunt at motorsport event Monster Jam, which made its debut in Singapore yesterday. The world's biggest monster truck tour from the United States staged a show at the National Stadium, where many were thrilled to get up close to 10 of the most high-profile trucks on the monster-truck scene, including four-time Monster Jam World Finals champion Grave Digger and 11-time world champion Max-D. The monster trucks, which weigh at least 2,000kg, are more than 3m tall, a bit wider and close to twice as long. During the 2 1/2-hour show, which began at 7pm and was attended by more than 26,500 people, drivers carried out jaw-dropping jumps and flip-overs, with the roof of the truck on the ground and wheels in the air.