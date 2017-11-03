Missteps caused US ship collision

A series of missteps and ill-preparation by key personnel of US destroyer John S. McCain were largely to blame for its collision with an oil tanker in Singapore waters on Aug 21.

A detailed report by the US Navy said the commanding officer failed to deploy more manpower on watch duty before entering the congested Singapore Strait and made an unplanned reassigning of duties in the control room. The collision, which killed 10 US sailors, was the most fatal among four involving American warships this year in Asia waters.

