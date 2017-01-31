Minister Yaacob Ibrahim attends Haj Ministerial Meeting

SINGAPORE - Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Yaacob Ibrahim will be leading Singapore's delegation to the annual Haj Ministerial Meeting in Saudi Arabia from today (Jan 31) to Thursday.

He will be accompanied by the chief executive of Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) Haji Abdul Razak Hassan Maricar.

Dr Yaacob will meet Saudi Arabia's new Minister for Haj and Umrah Saleh Bentin and the ministers will be discussing arrangements for Singaporean pilgrims performing the Haj this year as well as other issues for Singapore in the upcoming Haj that starts on Aug 30.

In the city of Medina, Dr Yaacob will also participate in a dialogue session with Singapore students.