Minister of State Chee Hong Tat visits Singapore Press Holdings on Chinese New Year

Minister of State Chee Hong Tat (extreme right) at the Straits Times newsroom on the first day of Chinese New Year on Jan 28, 2017. Also on the visit was Permanent Secretary for Communications and Information Gabriel Lim (second from left). He was briefed by editor of The Straits Times Warren Fernandez (third from right), political editor Zakir Hussain (partly hidden) and digital news editor Ernest Luis (fourth from left).ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
SINGAPORE - Minister of State for Communications and Information, and Health, Chee Hong Tat visited Singapore Press Holdings on Saturday (Jan 28) to greet staff working on the first day of Chinese New Year.

Also on the visit was Permanent Secretary for Communications and Information Gabriel Lim.

At The Straits Times newsroom, Mr Chee was briefed by editor-in-chief, English/Malay/Tamil Media Group and editor of The Straits Times Warren Fernandez, political editor Zakir Hussain and digital news editor Ernest Luis on newsroom operations and the various multimedia approaches The Straits Times has been employing to engage readers.

He also visited Lianhe Wanbao and Shin Min Daily News.

Mr Chee, an MP for Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, told The Straits Times "it is important for media companies to move in tandem" with how readers turn to different digital platforms such as smartphones, for information. He also said it was important to deliver "high-quality news reports using a platform which is most convenient and accessible".

