Minimum design standards for public spaces in new private properties to kick in from April 24

SINGAPORE - New private property will soon be required to meet minimum design standards on their public spaces - such as making them accessible to all users and providing ample shade, bicycle racks and seats.

This is according to a new circular issued to private property developers, architects and building owners by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Tuesday (Jan 24).

Under the new rules, larger public spaces should also include additional amenities such as public art, water features, wireless Internet and phone charging points.

The new rules will kick in from April 24 and apply to all new private developments that are required to have such spaces for public use, such as those under government land-sales contracts.

Private owners who voluntarily offer their space to seek a gross floor area exemption for their first-storey covered public space will also have to follow these standards.

Previously, public space guidelines were only applicable to certain planning areas marked out by URA, such as the Singapore River, Orchard and the Downtown Core.

The circular also includes a good practice guide for property owners and developers to help them carry out projects, with tips to aid in project inception, design, management and use of the space by the public.