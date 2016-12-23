Mindef has made a formal representation to Hong Kong over seizure of military vehicles

SINGAPORE - The Defence Ministry (Mindef) said on Friday (Dec 23) that it made a formal representation to Hong Kong three weeks ago, over the seizure of nine Singapore infantry carrier vehicles.

"Over the past three weeks, the Singapore Government has communicated its formal position to the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) on the detention of SAF Terrex Infantry Carrier Vehicles and associated equipment by the Hong Kong Customs and Excise Department," Mindef said. "We await a full resolution of this matter and return of our property by the Hong Kong SAR Government."

Nine Terrex vehicles and equipment, which were used in a Singapore Armed Forces military exercise in Taiwan, were detained in Hong Kong on Nov 23. They were on the way back to Singapore on a ship run by shipping line APL, and were in transit in Hong Kong.

APL has since met the Hong Kong Customs and Excise Department on three occasions - on Nov 29, Dec 1 and 6 - but have yet to receive formal reasons for the seizure.