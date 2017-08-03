Mindef confirms RSAF to have flying training in New Zealand starting end August

SINGAPORE - New Zealand will be hosting the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) for flying training starting at the end of August, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) confirmed in a statement on Thursday (Aug 3).

In response to queries from The Straits Times, Mindef said: "The Republic of Singapore Air Force will be deploying to Ohakea, New Zealand from Aug 30 to Sep 25 for flying training.

"The deployment comprises six F-16D+ fighter jets, support equipment and approximately 110 personnel. During the three-week exercise, F-16D+ fighter jets will conduct air-to-air and air-to-ground training in both day and night conditions."

New Zealand's Defence Minister Mark Mitchell said in a statement on Wednesday (Aug 2) that the training exercise will be held at the Ohakea Air Force base, with training missions carried out throughout the country, including day and night flying.

He added that Singapore has also asked the New Zealand government about accommodating F-15SG fighter jet training at Ohakea in the long-term.