MFA urges S'poreans to put off Bali trips

Singaporeans are advised to defer trips to Bali until the situation improves.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), in a travel advisory yesterday, also urged them to wait until its airport is reopened before resuming travel there.

A volcano on Bali has erupted several times since Nov 21, and Ngurah Rai International Airport remained closed yesterday for the second day in a row.

The Indonesian authorities have raised the alert for Mount Agung to the highest level and expanded the exclusion zone to 10km around its crater. Several flights have been cancelled, including those by Singapore Airlines, SilkAir and Scoot.

MFA said it will continue to provide consular help to Singaporeans stranded in Bali.

It advised those who have not e-registered with it to do so at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg/

Singaporeans in Bali are advised to continue monitoring developments closely and avoid Mount Agung and its vicinity. They should also check with their airlines or travel agents for updates on flight disruptions, including information on when the airport will be reopened.

MFA also advised them to take the necessary precautions for their personal safety, heed the instructions of the authorities in Bali, and keep in close touch with their family and friends.

Those who need consular help may contact the Singapore Embassy in Jakarta on +62 (21) 2995-0400 or +62 811-863-348 (24-hours). They may also contact the ministry's Duty Office on 6379-8800 or 6379-8855, or e-mail mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg

Lydia Lam