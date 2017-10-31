Messages offering free $500 Ikea vouchers are scams, says furniture giant

SINGAPORE - Ikea Singapore has warned customers that messages that are being circulated online and on messaging apps claiming to offer free Ikea vouchers in return for completed surveys are fake.

There are a few versions of the message. One of them, which is badly spelt and phrased, offers up to $500 "free vouchers" if readers share the message 20 times.

A link is provided to the website freeikeavouchers4u.net.

Another message also promises a free $500 voucher, but says it is to celebrate Ikea's 75th birthday.

Ikea Singapore addressed the issue in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Oct 31).

"We've noticed that there is another round of mobile survey promising free Ikea vouchers circulating on the Internet and messaging apps," it wrote. "We'd like to clarify that we are not associated with these activities, and they are not initiated by Ikea."

It advised customers to protect themselves by refraining from sharing personal information or clicking on suspicious links.

Such scams are not new. There have been similar scams such as one last year, which offered $500 NTUC FairPrice vouchers if customers filled out surveys.