Merry Christmas lah: Santa Claus from Finland visits Singapore

SINGAPORE - It may not be the eve of Christmas yet, but Santa Claus is already in town.

Hailing from Rovaniemi, Finland, the official Santa Claus of Finland has a temporary office at the Flower Dome in Gardens by the Bay.

This is not his first time in Singapore. This Santa was in Singapore in the 1980s and he remarked at how much the island state has changed since.

"Beautiful city that's growing and growing. Singapore is interesting, I would like to see how it changes the next time I'm here again," he said.

Wishing all Singaporeans a Merry Christmas in Mandarin, Malay and Singlish, he urged everyone to learn more languages to share the Christmas spirit.

"Languages are easy to learn... When you speak a few words of another language, people get very happy," he said.

Visitors can meet Santa at the Flower Dome on Dec 16 and 17, at selected timings from 10am to 9pm.