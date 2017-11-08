Mercedes lands upside down on potted plants in road divider along ECP, two injured

SINGAPORE - A white Mercedes-Benz landed upside down on some potted plants in the road divider along East Coast Parkway (ECP) on Wednesday (Nov 8) morning.

The police were alerted to the accident in the direction of Changi Airport, which involved the Merc and a taxi, at about 5.20am.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force sent an ambulance to the scene, which was near the Xilin Avenue exit.

The 57-year-old female taxi driver and a 42-year-old female passenger in the Merc were taken conscious to Changi General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Photos of the accident from citizen journalism website Stomp show the car lying upside down on the plants, with its front badly damaged.

Its back end was jutting out from the plants and an upended bollard could be seen on the road beside it, along with debris from the crash.

The Straits Times understands that the Merc was travelling in the rightmost lane, when the driver lost control.

The vehicle hit the divider and flipped onto the potted plants.

Debris from the crash hit the taxi, which had been travelling on the other side of the road in the direction of the Marina Coastal Expressway.