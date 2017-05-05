Memorial for pioneer leader Othman

A memorial prayer session was held at the Yusof Ishak Mosque last night for pioneer leader Othman Wok, who died on April 17, aged 92.

The late Minister for Social Affairs, who was independent Singapore's first Malay Cabinet minister, was remembered for working tirelessly to unite people of different racial and religious backgrounds.

Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Yaacob Ibrahim, who was among 400 congregants at the session led by Mufti Fatris Bakaram, said it was apt to remember Mr Othman in a mosque named after Singapore's first president, as both Malay leaders had pushed for multiracialism in Singapore's early years.

Mr Othman's widow, Madam Lina Abdullah, said she was grateful for the initiative to remember her husband's contributions. Also at the session were other family members of Mr Othman, his friends, MPs and community leaders.

Rachel Au-Yong