Members of recently-shut down Calla Spa can claim packages at G.Spa

SINGAPORE - Customers of Calla Spa in Suntec City, which closed down abruptly on Aug 11, can claim the remaining value of their packages at its sister firm G.Spa.

The Straits Times has obtained a copy of a cover letter sent out by the appointed provisional liquidator, Mr Tee Wey Lih of Acres Advisory, to members, informing them of a meeting on Tuesday (Aug 29) to address the issue. Attendance is not compulsory.

It also said that G.Spa has "extended an offer to Calla Spa customers to provide complimentary spa and treatment sessions", from Sept 1, this year, to Aug 31, next year.

This is based on the balance value of each member's Calla Spa membership package as of Aug 10 - the date Calla Spa was placed under provisional liquidation.

Members who take up the G.Spa offer would still have rights as creditors.

"In the event that there is a distribution to the unsecured creditors, you will still receive payment, on the condition that your debt was admitted by the Liquidator."

G.Spa, located in Guillemard Road, sent out a letter on Aug 16, informing Calla Spa members of the complimentary spa and treatment sessions which it called a "gesture of goodwill".

However, it noted that it can "vary the terms and conditions applicable to the provision or redemption of these complimentary sessions".

Members interested to take up the offer could sign an attached acknowledgement form.

One of the members who will be taking up the offer is Ms Mandy Ang, 36.

The marketing manager told The Straits Times that it is "better than nothing".

"When I first found out about the closure, I thought I would end up with nothing. They (Calla Spa) told their customers that their packages were insured, but that's not true. Now they have linked us up with G.Spa so I will be heading there. We have no choice anyway."

Together with her husband, Ms Ang has about $1,800 worth of value left in her package.

As of Friday (Aug 18), the Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) had received five complaints from customers about Calla Spa's sudden closure.

Case executive director Loy York Jiun said customers had signed up for beauty packages with the spa, ranging from about $1,000 to $6,000 per package.