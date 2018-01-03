Mega fun at a big childcare centre

Social and Family Development Minister Desmond Lee (in blue) watching PAP Community Foundation (PCF) pre-schoolers at play when he visited Sparkletots@Marsiling yesterday, the first day of school.

The Marsiling centre is PCF's first large childcare centre and it can accommodate more than 350 children - or more than three times the number that a centre located at a void deck can take in.

The centre, spread over 32,000 square feet, started operating in 2016 and it has about 230 children aged from two months to six years old enrolled currently.

Service engineer Anas Abdullah, 28, enrolled his son Abbas in the centre, which is within walking distance of his home.

Yesterday was the five-year-old's first day at the centre. Mr Anas said: "Abbas is having fun. It's a big space here and you can see greenery and open space. You don't feel confined."