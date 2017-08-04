Meet Sonny Liew, creator of Charlie Chan Hock Chye

Graphic novelist Sonny Liew, who penned the award-winning The Art Of Charlie Chan Hock Chye, will make an appearance at the Singapore Coffee Festival 2017 tomorrow.

He will take part in a 30-minute chat at 12.30pm at The Workshop on level two of the Marina Bay Cruise Centre.

This will be followed by a book signing. However, festivalgoers are encouraged to bring their own copies of The Art Of Charlie Chan Hock Chye as its publisher Epigram Books has limited copies.

Last month, Mr Liew made history by being the first Singaporean to win at the Eisner awards - the Oscars of the comics industry - for his graphic novel.

Mr Liew will also be doing a signing at Books Kinokuniya at Ngee Ann City at 2pm tomorrow.