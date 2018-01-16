MCE towards ECP closed before Central Boulevard exit after water sprinkler burst

SINGAPORE - A section of the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE) has been closed after a water sprinkler is believed to have burst in the tunnel.

The Straits Times understands that several lanes in the MCE towards the East Coast Parkway (ECP) have closed.

A water sprinkler supposedly burst around 9.15pm, causing water discharge in the tunnel.

ST understands that PUB officers are on site.

Photos shared online show vehicles driving in a downpour inside the tunnel.

The Land Transport Authority said in a tweet on its traffic news channel at 9.16pm that there was an obstacle on MCE towards ECP before the Central Boulevard exit.

As a result, the MCE was closed before the exit.

SBS Transit said bus service 30 will skip two bus stops along Fort Road and Mountbatten Road due to the road closure.

Please be informed that Service 30 will skip 2 bus stops along Fort Rd & Mountbatten Rd (bus stop codes 91081 & 91091) due to road closure. — SBS Transit (@SBSTransit_Ltd) January 16, 2018

ST has contacted PUB for more information.