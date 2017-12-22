Marina Bay Sands replaces ice skating rink with new digital art exhibit

SINGAPORE - Visitors to Marina Bay Sands (MBS) can now create art with their footsteps, watch fishes swimming underneath their feet, or set off fireworks.

A new digital art exhibit at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands allows visitors to do all these and more with their body movements or their mobile phones.

Called the Digital Light Canvas, the new permanent exhibit has a 14m tall light installation hanging from the ceiling, above a circular floor spanning 15m in diameter and embedded with over 7.7 million LED lights.

Visitors can interact with the exhibit in two ways.

They can cast festive ornaments on the light installation. All they need to do is to scan a QR code in the vicinity of the exhibit, or log in to the free Wi-fi in the mall. Once done, they will be directed to a webpage that would prompt them to put up the ornaments by swiping them onto the light installation. They can also set off virtual fireworks.

For a more immersive experience, visitors can pay $5 to walk on the LED floor. Each light is individually controlled, allowing the floor to twinkle and sparkle, and render graphics like blooming flowers and fishes based on a person's behaviour and movement.

The new attraction was done by Japanese art collective teamLab, which also created the Future World: Where Art Meets Science exhibition at the ArtScience Museum.

The exhibit is located at Basement 2 of the mall where a skating rink used to be.



Visitors can create art with their footsteps, watch fishes swimming underneath their feet, set off fireworks and more at the Digital Light Canvas. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



Mr John Postle, MBS vice-president of retail, said: "The Digital Light Canvas is an invitation to our visitors at The Shoppes to have fun, to play, and to explore magical wonders of the digital universe."

Founder of teamLab Toshiyuki Inoko said the company aims to explore a new relationship between humans and the world through art.

He said: "The artwork changes due to the presence of humans, and this in turn transforms the relationship between people in the same space. Digital Light Canvas hopes to create an experience that transcends and ambiguates the boundaries between people and the art work, and amongst people themselves."