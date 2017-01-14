Mass pineapple tart-baking event attempts to set local record

SINGAPORE - Some residents in the Bishan-Toa Payoh area are aiming to set a local record for the largest Chinese character made with pineapple tarts.

About 80 residents got together on Saturday (Jan 14) for a mass pineapple-tart baking session two weeks ahead of Chinese New Year.

The tart making will continue on Sunday and over the next weekend. After the bid to set the record to form the Chinese character for fortune, the tarts will be donated to charity.

Bishan-Toa Payoh MP Chong Kee Hiong also attended the session, which was organised by SCS Dairy, at the Allspice Institute in Bukit Merah.

Mr Chong said: "Everyone enjoyed themselves knowing that they are doing something for the needy within the community."

People who want to sign up for the bake-out can do so as long as they have bought at least eight SCS Butter blocks in two receipts between Dec 1 and Jan 21.

They will be able to invite three people to attend the session along with them.

Each will get to bring home a container of tarts, with the rest going towards setting the record.