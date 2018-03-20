Masked delivery rider labelled impostor was merely at wrong address: Foodpanda

SINGAPORE - Foodpanda has clarified that a masked delivery rider, accused of being an impostor pretending to deliver food for unknown reasons, is indeed registered with the food delivery company.

A photo of the helmeted man, dressed in pink and grey and with a pink bandana covering most of his face, was posted online and circulated in message groups.

Facebook user Ah Shui posted the photo on Monday, with the caption: "Be aware that now these guys come and target ppl house (sic). (None) ordered food. These guys come and pretend to deliver food and ask to open the door."

His post was shared more than 2,000 times.

Speaking to The Straits Times on Tuesday (March 20), a Foodpanda spokesman said it confirmed that a registered Foodpanda rider made an attempt to deliver food on Saturday to a Singapore resident, who had not made an order.

"The rider was responding to an incorrect delivery address entered into an order by a Foodpanda customer," said the spokesman.

"We sincerely apologise to the recipient of this incorrect delivery for any inconvenience caused."

Foodpanda had initially told the Today news site in an earlier report on Tuesday that the rider did not work for them.

This was found to be incorrect after further investigation.