Martial art with a tricky twist

Martial arts instructor Teo Chee Wei, 22, performing a flashkick during the Singapore Tricking Gathering yesterday at the GymKraft gymnasium in Guillemard Road. It was the first such formal gathering here for practitioners of the discipline, which is
ST PHOTO: JAMIE KOH
Published
55 min ago

Martial arts instructor Teo Chee Wei, 22, performing a flashkick during the Singapore Tricking Gathering yesterday at the GymKraft gymnasium in Guillemard Road. It was the first such formal gathering here for practitioners of the discipline, which is derived from martial arts, gymnastics and breakdancing. Tricking is most widely practised in the United States and South Korea, where "trickers" have been active since the 1990s. Compared to typical martial arts moves, tricking involves flashier stunts like jumps and kicks. The number of trickers is on the rise, with about 450 members in the Tricking Singapore Facebook group.

SEE HOME

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 02, 2017, with the headline 'Martial art with a tricky twist'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

#WhatDrivesYou: Leading technovations of the future
What you should know before buying a car
Home-grown furniture maker thrives through three generations
Indulge yourself in the capital city of Australia