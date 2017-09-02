Martial art with a tricky twist

Martial arts instructor Teo Chee Wei, 22, performing a flashkick during the Singapore Tricking Gathering yesterday at the GymKraft gymnasium in Guillemard Road. It was the first such formal gathering here for practitioners of the discipline, which is derived from martial arts, gymnastics and breakdancing. Tricking is most widely practised in the United States and South Korea, where "trickers" have been active since the 1990s. Compared to typical martial arts moves, tricking involves flashier stunts like jumps and kicks. The number of trickers is on the rise, with about 450 members in the Tricking Singapore Facebook group.

