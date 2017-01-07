Market highlights

Published
1 hour ago

1.  SGX-listed Secura Group said its unit has been awarded a $6.7 million security services contract by SBS Transit. The three-year contract is to provide unarmed security services at some SBS Transit premises.

2.  Singapore's 10 biggest stocks in the healthcare sector averaged a 20.1 per cent total return last year.

3.  Developer Tiong Seng bought back 232,900 of its shares at 23 cents each.

4.  GKE Corporation expects to report a net loss for its second quarter ended Nov 30. This is due partly to the operating losses for the ready-mix concrete plant in Wuzhou, China.

5.  Heeton's 7.5 per cent-owned joint venture, Sino-Singapore KAP Construction, has amended the scope of its activities, with real estate development being one. The share capital has risen to 500 million yuan (S$104 million).

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 07, 2017, with the headline 'Market highlights'.
