Market highlights

1. SGX-listed Secura Group said its unit has been awarded a $6.7 million security services contract by SBS Transit. The three-year contract is to provide unarmed security services at some SBS Transit premises.

2. Singapore's 10 biggest stocks in the healthcare sector averaged a 20.1 per cent total return last year.

3. Developer Tiong Seng bought back 232,900 of its shares at 23 cents each.

4. GKE Corporation expects to report a net loss for its second quarter ended Nov 30. This is due partly to the operating losses for the ready-mix concrete plant in Wuzhou, China.

5. Heeton's 7.5 per cent-owned joint venture, Sino-Singapore KAP Construction, has amended the scope of its activities, with real estate development being one. The share capital has risen to 500 million yuan (S$104 million).