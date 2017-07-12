Marine Parade Town Council clears the air over cleaner who 'ownself supervise ownself'

SINGAPORE - The Marine Parade Town Council has defended one of its conservancy cleaners, who became the butt of online jokes after being listed as both the supervisor and cleaner of an HDB block in the constituency.

A photo of a notice featuring Mr Moktar had made the rounds on Facebook and online forums over the past few days.

In the notice, he was listed as both cleaning supervisor and cleaner, prompting netizens to joke that he "ownself supervise ownself".

But in a Facebook post on Tuesday (July 11), the town council shared that Mr Moktar, who has been working with them for five years, was the supervisor for Blocks 120 to 134 at Geylang East Central and Avenue 1, and the cleaner for that particular block where the notice appeared.

"He reports to his site manager, who oversees the progress of his work, on a daily basis," the post said.

The town council also said that Mr Moktar was aware that he had become an "overnight online sensation", and praised him for being an "unsung hero" of the estate.

"When asked about how he feels working in the estate, he said that he is pleased to serve our residents and will continue doing his best to upkeep our estate," it added.