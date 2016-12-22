Marina Bay countdown to extend to Civic District, feature sports and music events

SINGAPORE - This year's Marina Bay Singapore Countdown will offer revellers a wider range of activities over a celebration area stretching from Marina Bay to Civic District and the Singapore River.

The celebration area for the countdown, jointly presented by the Urban Redevelopment Authority and the Esplanade, will extend beyond Marina Bay to include for the first time the Civic District - which will be closed to traffic on New Year's Eve to make space for activities, ranging from fitness sessions to picnics and music events.

For the third year running, there will be a projection display on the facade of The Fullerton Hotel. The public can view the five-minute-long A New Dawn facade show from Dec 26 to 31. It will take place hourly from 8pm to 11pm.

On New Year's Eve itself, each facade show will be followed by a one-minute light, laser and fire display at the Bay centre punctuated with fireworks. This is the first countdown where fireworks have been introduced before midnight.

Buildings around the Bay will join in the celebration with a synchronised showcase of blue, orange and yellow lights at the 15-minute and 30-minute marks, from 8.15pm to 11.30pm, to simulate the colours of dawn.

These include the Esplanade, Marina Bay Sands, Marina Square, Maybank Tower, Millenia Tower, OCBC Centre, Ocean Financial Centre and Republic Plaza.

The New Year's Eve countdown will begin after one last facade show at The Fullerton Hotel at 11.54pm, and culminate in Marina Bay Singapore's iconic eight-minute fireworks display, integrated for the first time with light, laser and flames.

The display is choreographed to an arrangement of the song Glaciers by local instrumental rock band In Each Hand A Cutlass.

Said Mr Joseph Tan, The Esplanade's head of programme management (music and planning): "In many ways, the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2017 represents new beginnings for us... The fireworks choreography and projection mapping design reflect this spirit of 'a new dawn' - our chosen artistic theme for the countdown."

St Andrew's Road and Connaught Drive will be closed to vehicles from 4pm on Dec 31 until 2am on Jan 1 to make space for activities, which include a Marina Waterfront Bazaar, and a market with over 80 local craftsmen and street food stalls.

There will also be free music performances at Celebrate December at the Esplanade Concourse & Outdoor Theatre, and the National Arts Council's Music@Empress series at Empress Lawn. The ticketed Rock On! 2017 concert at The Float @ Marina Bay will be headlined by award-winning singer-songwriter Alicia Keys alongside other international and local artistes.

The health-conscious can join Yoga Seeds' free Get Ready For 2017 yoga session, and the Health Promotion Board's Fitness Countdown Workout Extravaganza.

Families can also enjoy picnics and free outdoor movie screenings at Esplanade Park and Empress Lawn. Some inflatables at The BounceOFF! Fiesta 2016 at The Promontory will be open to the public for free.

Gardens by the Bay will extend the lighting hours of its conservatories, Supertrees and festive Luminarie light sculptures till 1am on New Year's Day.

National Gallery Singapore, Asian Civilisations Museum and the Victoria Theatre & Victoria Concert Hall will also be open until midnight. A series of performances, family-friendly activities and guided tours will also take place at the National Gallery on New Year's eve.

Select F&B outlets along the Singapore River will offer promotions countdown activities.

More information can be found at marinabaycountdown.sg.