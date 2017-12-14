Marina Bay carnival opens after week's delay

SINGAPORE - A gigantic hammer which swings to a maximum height of 55m, and a colourful 35m-tall neon-lit tower have risen up in Marina Bay.

The 55m-tall Mach 5 and the Star Flyer, a carousel in which riders' legs dangle as they spin round and round taking in the surrounding sights, are part of 22 rides and attractions at the Prudential Marina Bay Carnival.

The carnival, the biggest in the country, will open on Friday (Dec 15) and run until April 1 next year. It was supposed to start a week ago, but organisers were still awaiting the go-ahead from the authorities.

Occupying an area the size of three and a half football fields, the carnival is held at the Promontory and Bayfront Event Space.

Entry to the event is free, but there are charges for the rides and game booths, where more than a million prizes such as plushies from the Minions franchise are waiting to be won.

Local musicians such as singer Tay Kexin and hip-hop rapper TheLionCityBoy will perform during the carnival. Food such as chendol soft serve and lemongrass chicken rice bowls are also on sale.

Opening hours are from 4pm to 11pm daily, except for Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, when the carnival is open from 3pm to 2am.