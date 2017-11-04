Manulife Singapore walk benefits Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund

Published
6 hours ago
SINGAPORE- Close to 300 staff and clients of Manulife Singapore turned up for an early morning walk on Saturday (Nov 04) so needy children could have money to go to school with.

Organised by JS Jireh & Associates, a Manulife Singapore General Agency, the Walk for Life raised $50,000 for The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF).

The 5km walk at Gardens by the Bay, Silver Garden, was flagged off by Mr Naveed Irshad, president and chief executive officer of Manulife Singapore and Mr James Sim, branch director of JS Jireh & Associates.

