Man's body found in Geylang River

A man in his 30s was found dead in Geylang River near Block 74, Dakota Crescent, yesterday.

Police said they were alerted at 7.41am that a man had been seen floating face down in the water.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force dispatched a fire engine, a Red Rhino and an ambulance, and its officers later recovered the body from the river.

The victim was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

Residents told The Straits Times that the area is a quiet one. Madam Veronica Er, 70, said she sometimes sees people fishing along the river, which empties into the Marina reservoir.

A domestic helper, who works in a Housing Board unit overlooking the scene, said she saw policemen recover the body from the river using a boat.

Police are investigating the unnatural death.

Cheow Sue-Ann