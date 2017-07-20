What's News: July 20, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Matching PMETs to jobs

Professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs) from five growth industries will get extra help to adapt to changes wrought by technological disruption and to stay employed. The five industries are healthcare, infocomm and media, wholesale trade, financial services and professional services.

Tighter checks for US flights

Tighter security checks kicked in yesterday at Changi Airport for travellers heading to the United States on non-stop flights from Singapore. The enhanced screening, which includes swabbing of laptops and other electronic devices for traces of explosives, is in line with new guidelines set by the US last month.



Trump blasts opponents of Bill

US President Donald Trump hit out against Republican dissenters of the healthcare Bill, and said he wants to let Obamacare collapse on its own instead. The Republican plan has flatlined after four senators lined up against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's proposal, leaving Mr Trump with no major legislative victory under his belt after six months in power.

Guilty of human trafficking

A Thai court has sentenced an army general to 27 years in jail for human trafficking. Dozens of other officials were found guilty alongside Manas Kongpan, a lieutenant-general, after the court noted evidence that millions of baht were transferred to his bank account as proceeds from transnational organised crime.

Tackling public-sector lapses

Every year, the Auditor-General's Office takes government agencies to task for lapses. Why do officers keep making the same mistakes? Senior correspondent Toh Yong Chuan gives his take, and suggests a public hotline to report such lapses.

Realignment of heritage road

Construction of the new Lim Chu Kang Road is expected to begin by next year as part of the Tengah Air Base expansion in north-western Singapore. When the new 9km road is compleated, the existing Lim Chu Kang Road will be closed and traffic diverted to the new road.

Suspects taken to locations

Three Taiwanese men charged with receiving stolen money were taken to locations in Geylang and Selegie Road by the police yesterday. They are believed to have played roles in police impersonation scams in which victims lost more than $800,000 in total.

Rowsley shares jump 93.15%

Shares of real-estate and investment firm Rowsley surged 93.15 per cent yesterday on the back of news that its controlling shareholder, Singapore billionaire Peter Lim, will be injecting his 100 per cent stake in Thomson Medical and 70.36 per cent stake in Bursa Malaysia-listed TMC Life Sciences into the firm.

Gunners shoot down Bayern

Alex Iwobi's late headed equaliser for Arsenal against Bayern Munich took their International Champions Cup game in Shanghai to penalties, which the Gunners won 3-2.

They played days after the German giant ended its bid to sign the Londoners' unsettled Chilean star Alexis Sanchez, whom Arsenal are desperate to keep to ensure a quick return to the Champions League.



Flagship Melissa store opens

Amid a challenging retail scene, Singapore entrepreneur Terence Yow has opened a store at Raffles City. The 47-year-old is the founder of Enviably Me, a retailer of Melissa shoes - a Brazilian brand - here and in Malaysia. The company recently opened a 1,700 sq ft flagship store called MDreams, the largest standalone Melissa store in the world.

Acts of filial piety

Singaporean wordsmiths

