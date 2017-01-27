What's News: Jan 27, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Employment growth slows

The labour market weakened further last year, with employment growth at its lowest level in 13 years.

The number of layoffs reached a seven-year high, while the local unemployment rate also rose. The number of residents added to the workforce grew by 0.5 per cent.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Property market looking up

Overall private home prices fell 3.1 per cent last year, a slower pace of decline than the 3.7 per cent seen in 2015 and the 4 per cent registered in 2014.

Declines in private home prices and rents slowed in the fourth quarter, while sales of new units picked up.

WORLD

Row over books in hotel

An uproar over right-wing history books which were placed in the guest rooms of Japanese hotel chain APA is showing no signs of abating.

The latest salvo was fired by China's state news agency Xinhua, which published a scathing commentary, giving the names of 10 Japanese businessmen and labelling them as right-wing.

WORLD

Rain washes away CNY plans

Continuous rain has disrupted Chinese New Year plans for thousands in Malaysia, as roads were closed, homes were flooded and many were moved to relief centres. Johor state bore the brunt of rising waters, with over 8,000 evacuees and a fatality.

OPINION

What Trump means for Asia

The tough talk on China by US President Donald Trump and his team may be attractive to some at first but over the longer term, it bodes ill for an Asia that seeks good behaviour all round so as to focus on improving people's lives, writes Associate Editor Ravi Velloor.

HOME

Tutors form association

A group of 10 tutors have formed an Association of Tutors (Singapore) to raise standards of their profession and the overall $1 billion shadow education industry.

It is led by economics tutor Anthony Fok, whose centre's annual revenue crosses the $1 million mark.

HOME

Busy time for Changi Airport

This will be another busy weekend for Changi Airport, which expects to handle 5,400 flights in the five days till Monday, more than it did last year. Most of the shops and restaurants in the public areas will be open.

BUSINESS

Hospitality results mixed

Some of the hospitality trusts listed in Singapore have turned in mixed results for the latest quarter.

Those with hotels and serviced apartments in Singapore found the going more challenging,while those operating in overseas markets such as Australia reported a stronger performance.

SPORTS

Wakeboarder back in action

With her longest injury lay-off now behind her, Singapore wakeboarder Sasha Christian is ready to defend her two golds at this year's SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur in August.

The 23-year-old completed her first wakeboard session yesterday since fracturing her right tibia six months ago.

LIFE

Casting for Crazy Rich Asians

Jon M. Chu, who is behind the film adaptation of Singapore-born writer Kevin Kwan's best-selling novel Crazy Rich Asians, about wealthy Chinese Singaporeans, says he is open to casting actors who are neither fully Chinese nor Singaporean.

Those keen may submit an audition video online.

Straits Times Digital

VIDEO

Haven for artists

Telok Kurau Studios has been a home to veteran artist Lim Leong Seng's creative pursuits for 20 years.

http://str.sg/livingtelok

VIDEO

Grand Slam sisters

Serena and Venus in the Australian Open finals: All about the Williams siblings and what is at stake on Saturday.

http://str.sg/serenavenus