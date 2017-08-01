Viaduct collapse: Injured worker out of ICU

A worker in critical condition following the collapse of the uncompleted Changi viaduct has been moved from the intensive-care unit (ICU) to the high-dependency unit in Changi General Hospital (CGH).

Or Kim Peow Contractors, the main contractor of the worksite, released a statement yesterday evening on the condition of Chinese national Gao Liqin, 49.

Mr Gao had been in the ICU since the July 14 incident.

He is employed by Tongda Construction and Engineering, a subcontractor on the project to build a viaduct near the Pan- Island Expressway. The accident left one worker dead. Mr Gao and nine others injured were taken to CGH.

Another worker, Mr Barek Mohammed, 25, from Bangladesh, also remains hospitalised in the high-dependency unit. He was transferred out of the ICU on July 20.

Two other injured workers remain warded in the same hospital.

The condition of the workers will be monitored closely, said the spokesman for Or Kim Peow Contractors.

