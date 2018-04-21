Recycling truck trial aims to boost efficiency, reduce manpower

SINGAPORE - Two automated recycling trucks will ply the roads of Jurong, Bukit Batok, Ang Mo Kio and Toa Payoh in a move to increase collection efficiency and reduce manpower.

On Saturday (April 21), Senior Minister of State for Environment and Water Resources Dr Amy Khor announced a year-long trial of the new trucks which are loaded from the side instead of the rear and require only one worker - a driver - who uses robotic arms to lift and empty recycling bins.

Usually it would take two human workers to do this job.

These trucks will visit 223 HDB blocks which are using new, larger recyclable bins that can hold three times the capacity of their predecessors.

Two different waste companies will be involved the trial -800 Super Waste Management will manage one truck in the Ang Mo Kio and Toa Payoh sector, while Colex Environmental will oversee a truck in Jurong and Bukit Batok.

The trial is part of the National Environment Agency's Environmental Services Industry Transformation Map, which was launched last December to innovate and make greater use of technology in the cleaning and waste management sector.

The new trucks are also equipped with advanced equipment, such as cameras that provide drivers with a view of their surroundings, and a weighing system in the 800 Super truck that can monitor the weight of recyclables collected.

"This trial aims to improve productivity, recycling rate and efficiency of recyclable trucks," said Dr Khor. "Users will also see bigger recycling bins, which will help address concerns like overflowing, if the recycling bin is full."

Bukit Batok resident Ms Anna Chua, 39, is looking forward to the bigger, newer bins: "Sometimes the bins are so full that things overflow, so people have to stuff things on, or even leave them at the side ."