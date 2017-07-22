NUS opens $18m centre for 3D printing

Tissue regeneration, implants and drug formulations enabled by 3D printing - these are some areas that an $18 million 3D-printing centre launched yesterday will explore.

The National University of Singapore Centre for Additive Manufacturing (AM.NUS), whose laboratories are based at the NUS Kent Ridge campus, will develop and apply 3D-printing technology in the biomedical and healthcare fields.

The new centre will also leverage NUS' multi-disciplinary expertise from various faculties and conduct courses for postgraduate students.

Its co-director Jerry Fuh Ying-Hsi said the centre "will play a critical role in supporting Singapore's vision of becoming a leading AM hub".

He added: "Through this inter- faculty pooling of expertise, we hope to boost technology capabilities as well as advance intellectual property development and commercialisation of AM-enabled biomedical technologies."

Parliamentary Secretary for Health Amrin Amin launched the centre at the Namic Healthcare Summit. "AM.NUS' specific focus on healthcare applications further aims to bring the latest in innovative technology to clinicians, with the aim of improving patient outcomes," he said.

"The collaboration will bring together industry, clinicians, hospitals, engineers and designers to tackle complex healthcare issues."

The initial funding of $18 million came from NUS, the National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Cluster and the Economic Development Board.

Industry partners Creatz3D, Dou Yee Enterprises, Forefront Additive Manufacturing and Osteopore International signed collaboration memorandums of understanding with the centre.

Felicia Choo