New scheme to help stay-at-home mums relaunch their careers

SINGAPORE - A second organisation will administer the Manpower Ministry's new grant for companies offering "returnship" programmes, and it aims to help women who took a career break to transition back into the workforce.

Career Navigators, an arm of social enterprise Mums@Work, on Wednesday (Aug 16) announced its Career Re:Launch programme for female professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs) who have not been working for at least two years.

The National Trades Union Congress' U Family Unit is also offering the grant through its Returners Programme, which was announced last month (July). It aims to match PMETs with employers in growth industries.

Both schemes provide government funding for part of the training allowances for new hires.

Participants in the Career Re:Launch programme apply for jobs in companies on a trial basis. Before they start work, they will attend short training modules on business and technology to update their knowledge and skills.

They will also be paired with a mentor from the team they will be joining, typically a younger person, so that they can exchange ideas and perspectives.

This is on top of the on-the-job training employers will provide during the work-trial period of at least 12 weeks.

During the programme, employers pay staff a monthly training allowance of at least $2,500. The Government will sponsor $1,500 of this amount for up to six months.

Employers who retain new staff for at least three consecutive months after the work trial will receive a one-off retention bonus of $3,000 from the Government. This will be given nine months after the start of the work trial.

Mums@Work founder Sher-Li Torrey said women who take a break in their careers may find it hard to find a new job later on, as their knowledge may be seen as less relevant, even though they have much to offer.

"These women often get drowned out by the currently-working group when it comes to getting headhunters' or recruiters' attention. But they just need a couple of months and some training to come back on board," she told The Straits Times.

"Employers can also learn the structure of our programme and use it to hire and reintegrate anybody, like people who went on a sabbatical," she added.

The first two runs of the programme will start in October and next January. Individuals and employers interested to participate can visit www.careerrelaunchprogramme.com for more details. The programme is open to Singaporeans aged 30 and above who have at least a diploma qualification.

About 130 women learnt about the scheme on Wednesday, at a career fair organised by Career Navigators at The Working Commons in Keong Saik Road. Participating companies included Mastercard, Airbnb and PwC.

One of those who attended was Mrs Belinda Houghton, 42, who took a career break four years ago when her second son was born and her family moved back to Singapore.

Before that, she worked in banking in Australia and the United Kingdom for 15 years. She now hopes to return to the industry, and said it is a "confidence booster" to know employers are offering opportunities under the new scheme.

"I've always had a deep passion for banking - the number crunching and the corporate and social interaction," she said.

"We, mums, may have put our talent on hold for a short while but we haven't lost it. We just need to press 'restart' and go."