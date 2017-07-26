New community employment programme in North East District

SINGAPORE - Jobseekers keen to work near their homes can find job openings through a new programme in the North East District.

Their employers will also receive funding support from Workforce Singapore (WSG) to train new hires for the first three months of employment.

The three-month pilot run of the Recruit, Reskill, Retain programme by WSG, North East Community Development Council and Our Tampines Hub was launched on Wednesday (July 26) by Second Minister for Manpower Josephine Teo.

Under the scheme, jobseekers can register at WSG's career centre Careers Connect at Our Tampines Hub and be brought to visit employers to learn about the job roles and attend onsite interviews.

If they are hired, employers can receive a full subsidy from WSG for the first three months to send them for foundational skills training like workplace literacy and numeracy.

They can get subsidies of up to 90 per cent to send their workers for industry or occupational skills training, subject to caps.

WSG will also provide free career advisory services for fresh hires and their reporting supervisors for the first three months, to help the new workers settle into their jobs.

So far, five companies including IT company Neurones IT, hypermarket Giant and bus operator Go-Ahead Singapore are on board for the pilot run of the programme.

At Our Tampines Hub, Mrs Teo also opened the revamped Careers Connect- one of three career centres run by WSG. The other two are in Paya Lebar and Woodlands.

A one-day career fair is also being held on Wednesday at Careers Connect in Tampines, with close to 80 jobs on offer in the North East District paying between $2,500 and $7,000.

Positions available include business analyst, human resource executive and engineering supervisor.