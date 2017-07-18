Move to raise safety standards at worksites

In a bid to raise safety standards at worksites, a new daily meeting to better coordinate between contractors, subcontractors and consultants will soon be required for all construction work, The Straits Times has learnt.

A Manpower Ministry spokesman confirmed that the soon-to-be-mandatory Project Safety Coordination Committee will allow better planning of hazardous works.

Meanwhile, two of the 10 workers injured in last Friday's viaduct collapse remain in critical condition, said Migrant Workers' Centre chairman Yeo Guat Kwang. Four others are still warded, with two having undergone surgery yesterday.

Tongda Construction and Engineering, the employer of Mr Chen Yinchuan, 31, who died in the accident, will pay for his next of kin to travel here to pay their final respects, and send his body home to China, added Mr Yeo.

