Here comes the robot with your meal, Sir

At the Park Avenue Rochester Hotel, Minister of State for Manpower Teo Ser Luck takes a dish out of a food service robot, developed by food and beverage solutions provider Happy Roots. With Mr Teo are the firm's founder and CEO Neelendra Jain (left),
ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Published
Apr 14, 2017, 5:00 am SGT
Updated
Apr 15, 2017, 10:54 am

At the Cali Cafe & Bar in Park Avenue Rochester Hotel, Minister of State for Manpower Teo Ser Luck takes a dish out of a food service robot, developed by local automation company, Techmetics Solutions.

With Mr Teo are the founder and CEO of The Happy Roots, user of the technology, Neelendra Jain (left), 49, and its general manager Joel Saldanha, 31.

Correction note: An earlier version of the story stated that the event took place at Park Avenue Rochester Hotel and that The Happy Roots is the developer of the robot. These are incorrect. It should be at Cali Cafe & Bar in Park Avenue Rochester Hotel and Techmetics Solutions as the developer of the robot . We are sorry for the errors. 

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 14, 2017, with the headline 'Here comes the robot with your meal, Sir'. Print Edition | Subscribe
