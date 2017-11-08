Construction firm staff charged with housing 18 foreign workers in overcrowded premises

SINGAPORE - A Singaporean man is facing 18 charges for housing 18 foreign workers from his company in overcrowded premises, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Wednesday (Nov 8).

Li Dan's company, Shuang Lin Construction Pte Ltd, has also been charged with submitting false information in the Online Foreign Worker Address Service (OFWAS).

Li, 34, was charged on Oct 31 in the State Courts.

According to MOM, Li, the firm's officer in charge of accommodation for its foreign workers, arranged for them to be housed in overcrowded premises at Upper Paya Lebar, MacPherson and Changi between October 2015 and July 2016.

The premises had exceeded the then-allowed occupancy load of eight occupants under the Urban Redevelopment Authority's guidelines.

Shuang Lin was ordered to relocate the affected workers to other approved accommodation.

Separately, between March and April last year, the company provided false addresses of 22 foreign workers to the Controller of Work Passes in the OFWAS.

It declared that the workers were staying at Tuas South Avenue when they were not.

If convicted, Li faces a fine of up to $10,000 and/or jailed up to 12 months per charge. The company could be fined up $20,000 on each of the 22 charges it is facing.

In its press release, MOM urged foreign workers who have issues with their accommodation to first raise the matter with their employer before seeking advice and assistance from the Migrant Workers' Centre on 6536 2692.

They can also report the matter to MOM on 6438 5122.

Members of the public can report cases to MOM on the same number or email mom_fmmd@mom.gov.sg. All information will be kept strictly confidential.