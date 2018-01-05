Concerted push for work safety

After years of effort, the importance of workplace safety appears to have sunk in. In the past 12 months, the total number of workers who died on the job in accidents plunged to 41, a 13-year low.

It is an encouraging turnaround after the 66 deaths in 2015 as well as in 2016 - increases that forced companies, contractors and the authorities to sit up and take action.Their concerted effort helped bring about last year's improvement.

But the good outcome does not amount to a trend or a breakthrough. Neither should it breed complacency because the drop in fatal accidents could also be due to the contraction in the oft-blamed construction as well as the offshore and marine sectors.

With a new target set last year by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, the need for all stakeholders to continue their efforts cannot be overemphasised.

PM Lee's target is to have fewer than one workplace fatality per 100,000 workers by 2028.

The rate is already achieved by countries such as the Netherlands, Britain and Sweden.

To improve Singapore's rate, the president of the Singapore Contractors Association, Mr Kenneth Loo, suggested that property developers lead by paying contractors for work done only if they fulfil specified safety requirements. This may stop contractors from cutting corners to meet time and budget constraints.

Another good move is to intensify the adoption of technology like prefabrication to reduce risks, as certain aspects of construction can be moved from an open work site to a controlled environment.

Equally, if not more, important is the steep finethat takes effect this month for companies which commit safety breaches that are likely to lead to serious injuries. The fine has risen to a maximum $50,000 an offence, from $20,000.

While it may have a deterrent effect on recalcitrants, money cannot make up for a life lost.

Last year, one of the worst worksite accidents was the collapse of the Pan-Island Expressway viaduct, which killed Chinese national Chen Yinchuan, 31, and injured 10 other workers.The tragedy is a sobering reminder that one life lost is one too many.