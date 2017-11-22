Bangladeshi worker fined $30,000 for providing unlicensed employment agency services

SINGAPORE - A 36-year-old Bangladeshi worker was fined $30,000 on Tuesday (Nov 21) for conducting unlicensed employment agency services.

Roy Tapon Kumar was involved in the employment of 12 Bangladeshi workers from October 2015 to March 2016, despite not having a valid employment agency license, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in a release on Wednesday.

Two other charges of instigating two foreign workers to make false statements to an MOM employment inspector were also taken into consideration.

Investigations revealed that Roy had contacted the foreigners for their biodata and copies of their passports, which he then forwarded to a hiring company, Bee Teck International.

He later sent the in-principle approval - issued when a work permit application is approved - and security bond letters on behalf of the company to the hired foreign workers.

He also arranged one of them to attend a job interview with the company.

For proving these services, Roy collected between $1,800 and $7,300 as agency fees from each of them, which were paid to him directly or through their relatives and friends, or via bank transfer. In total, he received $30,900.

From 2015 to first half of this year, there were a total of 15 people convicted of such offences, according to the release.

Ms Jeanette Har, who heads MOM's well-being department under the foreign manpower management division, said work-pass holders are not allowed to be involved in illegal employment agent activities.

Those who do so will have their work passes revoked and face employment debarment, she added.

"Foreigners who seek employment should only use a license employment agency and they should verify the agency through the MOM employment agency database," she said.

The directory can be found at www.mom.gov.sg/eadirectory.

Those who conduct employment agency activities without a valid license may face a fine of up to $80,000, two year's jail, or both.

Anyone who has information on unlicensed employment agency activities should report the matter to MOM at mom_fmmd@mom.gov.sg or call 6438-5122. All information will be kept strictly confidential.