Manpower Ministry's Kok Ping Soon to replace Jacqueline Poh as GovTech's new CEO from May 1

SINGAPORE - The agency behind technology transformation in the public sector will have a new chief executive from May 1.

Mr Kok Ping Soon, 48, who is the deputy secretary of development at the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), will replace Ms Jacqueline Poh, 43, the Government Technology Agency (GovTech) announced on Monday (April 9).

Ms Poh's next appointment will be announced later.

In his current role, Mr Kok oversees national policies and programmes related to workplace safety and health, human capital development, SGSecure for workplaces, as well as digitalisation initiatives.

Before his appointment at MOM, Mr Kok was senior director at the National Security Coordination Centre, which is within the National Security Coordination Secretariat in the Prime Minister's Office.

He has also held various positions in the Ministry of Trade and Industry, MOM, Singapore Tourism Board and Economic Development Board.

He will be taking over the reins from Ms Poh, who has been GovTech CEO since 2016.

GovTech in its statement credited Ms Poh for setting "the strategic direction for GovTech as the implementing agency of the Smart Nation Strategic National Projects".

"She was also instrumental in rebuilding the Government's capabilities in information and communications technology and smart systems, data science and artificial intelligence, cyber security, application design and development, and the Internet of Things," said GovTech.

Ms Poh, who was managing director of the then-Info-communications Development Authority from 2013 to 2016 before it was restructured, led GovTech to set up the Government Digital Services at Hive.

It went on to develop digital products for citizens including the OneService app, Parking.sg mobile application and the National Trade Platform.

GovTech chairman Ng Chee Khern thanked Ms Poh "for transforming GovTech into an organisation that is bold and prepared to take risks in getting things done".

"Under Jacqueline's leadership, GovTech has been able to deliver innovative and imaginative solutions that have taken Singapore forward in its journey to becoming a technology-enabled society," he said.

He also welcomed Mr Kok, "who will build on the strong foundation laid by Jacqueline".