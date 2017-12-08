Mandai Park Holdings appoints Tan Chuan-Jin as deputy chairman

SINGAPORE - Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin has been appointed as deputy chairman of Mandai Park Holdings (MPH), it was announced on Friday (Dec 8).

This follows another recent addition to the MPH board of directors, which saw National Gallery chief executive Chong Siak Ching appointed as board director on Aug 1, said MPH in a statement.

Mr Tan's appointment will take effect from Friday.

Mr Tan and Ms Chong join 11 others of the MPH board, which is chaired by former Cabinet minister, Mr S Dhanabalan.

MPH oversees the rejuvenation of Mandai and its development into an integrated nature and wildlife precinct.

When completed, the project will feature five wildlife parks, a nature-themed indoor attraction, an eco-friendly resort and green public spaces.

MPH is also responsible for the business and strategic development of Wildlife Reserves Singapore, which operates the existing Jurong Bird Park, Night Safari, River Safari and the Singapore Zoo.