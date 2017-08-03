Manager jailed for criminal trespass, insulting modesty

A business development manager was sentenced to 12 weeks' jail yesterday after pleading guilty to one charge each of criminal trespass and attempting to insult modesty, and three counts of insulting the modesty of a woman. Five others were taken into consideration for sentencing.

Investigations showed that on May 17 last year, Lee Chee Hoong, 41, followed a 15-year-old Chinese national who had entered the female toilet at Mountbatten Centre.

Lee, whose office was nearby, took pictures with his phone through the gap between the floor and the door of the cubicle. He left when he was spotted.

Although Lee was detained, the police did not find any compromising photos of the teen on his phone.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Amanda Chong said further investigations showed that some time between late January and late April last year, Lee insulted the modesty of an unknown woman by taking at least seven photos of her undressed as she was using the same toilet. These photos were recovered from among the deleted items on his phone. He took at least two photos of another woman during the same period.

Lee's lawyer Peter Ong said the father of one had been seeing a private psychiatrist since 2008 for depression and obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD). He stopped treatment in 2012 to start a family.

Counsel said his client promised to go on with his treatment after his release. But an Institute of Mental Health psychiatrist said Lee did not have depression or OCD, but paraphilic disorder - intense sexual fantasies that recur.

The maximum penalty for criminal trespass is three months' jail and a $1,500 fine, and for insulting the modesty of a woman, one year's jail and a fine.