18-year-old male wields scissors in shops at Bedok Mall, is detained by police

SINGAPORE - An 18-year-old who entered various shops in Bedok mall wielding a pair of scissors on Wednesday (Dec 27) was arrested for public nuisance.

The police put out a notice on its Facebook page at 6.33pm saying that they were "attending to an incident at Bedok Mall".

A man has been detained and no one was injured, the police said.

Twitter user @bashlolz said "some crazy dude just stormed through every shop in Bedok Mall".

The 21-year-old student, who gave his name only as Mr Basyir, told ST that the incident occurred at around 5.30pm to 6pm.

"I saw a man in his mid-20s screaming and shouting in shops in Bedok Mall, toppling and breaking stuff from shops," he said.

"I couldn't get a close view because I was 2m to 3m away from the incident. I saw a couple of men pinning him down at some watch shop. He did quite some damage to a couple of shops, including glass blinds."

The police said in an update at 7.35pm that the 18-year-old man was found to be holding onto a pair of scissors and causing trouble at the mall.

"The man, who has a history of mental health problems, has been arrested for public nuisance," said the police.

Police investigations are ongoing.