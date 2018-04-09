Man wanted for multiple offences nabbed after fleeing from police

SINGAPORE - A 27-year-old man wanted for multiple offences was arrested last Saturday night (April 7), following a joint operation by the Singapore Police Force and the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

On Sunday night, the police said that the man had initially been involved in a slashing incident on March 31, which left another man with deep cuts to his wrist, forearm and shoulder.

When the suspect's identity came to light, the police said, they realised he was wanted for traffic and drug-related offences as well.

Last Saturday, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officers attempted to nab the man in Tampines at 2.40am but failed.

"During the operation, the suspect fled from the police officers in a car, damaging a police vehicle and injuring an officer in the process," said the police. The officer suffered minor injuries.

That night, officers from the CID, CNB, Police Intelligence Department and Central Police Division tried again - tracking the man down and eventually arresting him in a hotel in Victoria Street at about 11.30pm. He was with a 23-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man, both of whom were arrested as well.

The 27-year-old man will be charged in court on Monday for voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

Police are also seeking a court order for the man to be remanded for a week for investigations into the other offences he is suspected of being involved in.

Investigations into the other two people arrested are ongoing.