Man trapped in minibus after accident along SLE

SINGAPORE - A 57-year-old man was trapped in his seat after an accident with at least one other vehicle on Friday morning (Dec 1).

The accident involved a minibus and a lorry. It occurred on the Seletar Expressway (SLE) towards the Central Expressway (CTE), after the Lentor Avenue Exit around 10am, the police said.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told The Straits Times that it was alerted to the accident at that time.

A driver was trapped in his seat and SCDF used hydraulic tools to extricate him. ST understands that he was the driver of the minibus.

He was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital while conscious, and the hospital was alerted to be on standby, which is typical for more serious cases.

A video sent in by an ST reader shows emergency vehicles at the scene, with multiple SCDF officers attempting to rescue the minibus driver.

The accident blocked off several lanes of the road and caused congestion up to the Upper Thomson Road exit.

Accident on SLE (towards CTE) after Lentor Ave Exit with congestion till Upper Thomson Rd Exit. Avoid lanes 1, 2 and 3 — LTATrafficNews (@LTAtrafficnews) December 1, 2017

The Land Transport Authority began alerting motorists of the accident from 9.55am. It advised them to avoid up to three lanes.